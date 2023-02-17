https://gettr.com/post/p28kmxpe5ad
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: In the simplified Chinese version, Microsoft-owned ChatGPT totally covers up the crimes the CCP has committed against the Uyghurs when it comes to topics related to Xinjiang, which proves again that ChatGPT has colluded with the CCP
#Microsoft #ChatGPT #Xinjiang #takedownCCP
2/15/2023 文贵直播：在简体中文版，微软ChatGPT在涉及新疆的问题上完全掩盖中共对维吾尔人犯下的罪行，这再次证明了ChatGPT已和中共进行了勾兑
#微软 #ChatGPT #新疆 #消灭中共
