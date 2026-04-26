Dutroux and the Witnesses

An old report regarding the deaths of multiple witnesses related to the Dutroux Affair.

Some new links regarding the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/may/05/dutroux.featuresreview

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/jun/11/dutroux.ianblack



https://www.cnn.com/2004/WORLD/europe/03/01/otsc.belgium.qanda/

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/demographics/lessons-of-dutroux-affair-still-to-be-learnt/3794750



