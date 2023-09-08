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Catholic Priest Says “Pope Francis Is Not the Pope”
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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543 views • September 08, 2023

Catholic Priest Who Says “You Can’t Be Catholic and Democrat” Says “Pope Francis Is Not the Pope”

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Fr. James Altman, the priest behind the viral video, “You cannot be Catholic and a Democrat”.  He now has released another video claiming “Pope Francis is not the Pope”. 

Father James Altman is an inspiring Roman Catholic priest who has dedicated his life to serving God and spreading the message of the Gospel. Originally from the Diocese of Marquette, Father Altman was an attorney who had a family practice in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, when he answered the call to the priesthood. Graduating from the University of St. Mary of the Lake’s Mundelein Seminary outside Chicago, Father Altman was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Jerome E. Listecki at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman on June 28, 2008.

Following ordination, his first assignment was as chaplain and teacher at Assumption High School and associate pastor at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, both in Wisconsin Rapids. He moved to Ss. Peter and Paul, Wisconsin Rapids, on March 1, 2009. One year later he was appointed the parish’s administrator and installed as pastor by Bishop Callahan on Dec. 19, 2010.

Fr. Altman gained worldwide recognition after filming the now viral video entitled, “You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat” 

In 2021 Fr. Altman was put on administrative leave from his position as pastor of St. James the Less in La Crosse, Wisconsin by Bishop Callahan pending the outcome of a Canon law case filed with the Vatican. Despite facing censorship from Church leaders, Father Altman remains steadfast in his commitment to the Gospel and the teachings of the Catholic Church. He has inspired many Catholics across the country to embrace a more robust and unapologetic witness to the Gospel and continues to inspire people of all faiths with his powerful message of hope, love, and redemption.

In this video, Fr. Altman states that Pope Francis (Bergolio) is not the Pope.

Matthew 12:34

Douay Rheims


O generation of vipers, how can you speak good things, whereas you are evil? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.


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pope franciscatholic priest saysis not the pope
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