11-02-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 70 Tenth Commandment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tenth Debarim (Word)
Exodus 34:26B "... Do not cook a young goat in its mother’s milk.” (TS2009)
You focused on the Tenth Debarim (Word). Exodus 34:26B says “…Do not cook a young goat in its mother’s milk.”
We showed that this command deals with boundaries, restraint, and honoring the natural order that Yahuah set.
We walked through how this Word is not about food laws only.
We connected it to mindset, daily choices, and discipline.
We challenged listeners to guard what they mix together in life spiritually, emotionally, and relationally.
• Where do you see people mixing things today that do not belong together?
• What areas in your own walk need separation and clearer boundaries?
• What stood out to you most in this teaching?
Living Branch Hebrew Church
https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch
Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church
8pm EST Every Sunday
www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live
https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch
Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church
Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army
Donations - https://www.lbh.church
Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers
Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app
Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb
Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI
Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH
Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g
Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah