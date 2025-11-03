11-02-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 70 Tenth Commandment

Tenth Debarim (Word)

Exodus 34:26B "... Do not cook a young goat in its mother’s milk.” (TS2009)

You focused on the Tenth Debarim (Word). Exodus 34:26B says “…Do not cook a young goat in its mother’s milk.”

We showed that this command deals with boundaries, restraint, and honoring the natural order that Yahuah set.

We walked through how this Word is not about food laws only.

We connected it to mindset, daily choices, and discipline.

We challenged listeners to guard what they mix together in life spiritually, emotionally, and relationally.





• Where do you see people mixing things today that do not belong together?

• What areas in your own walk need separation and clearer boundaries?

• What stood out to you most in this teaching?





Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday





www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch





Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church





Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers





Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app





Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah