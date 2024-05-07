Create New Account
[Bidan] Donors Funding Arab Spring Break
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

Protests Aren’t Organic

* Color revolutions are coordinated.

* We are paying for this.

* Mega-donors and NGOs launder our $ to create/underwrite the chaos — as well as the gaslighting and censorship.

* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.

* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.

* Don’t fall for it.

* We have a common enemy.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 May 2024)

Keywords
censorshipdivide and conquercultural revolutionjesse wattersjoe bidenchaosprovocationdestructionmarxismprogressivismtakedowninfiltrationleftismsubversiongaslightingradicalismtotalitarianismcolor revolutionagitationdestabilizationagent provocateurprofessional protestorprofessional agitator

