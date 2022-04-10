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THE ILLUSION WARFARE REPORT: ROAD TO UKRAINE
With My One Good Eye
With My One Good Eye
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52 views • April 10, 2022
A blogger by the name of LezLuthor posted several videos of his 1st hand account and journey to Ukraine in the past days. I merged them all into 1 file along with his explanations. Have a look its very interesting. Its very similar to how the media was saying hospitals were overflowing at the peak of covid but people went and saw empty hospitals. His first hand account shows very little "war" .

Conclusion, you absolutely cannot trust anything you see on the TV these days. It's all propaganda. I'm not saying there's not war somewhere in eastern Ukraine, but the media was saying Kiev was under attack and buildings being bombed and blown up. Millions at the train stations fleeing. There's no tanks, no armored personal carriers, no sounds of jets, the hospital is empty. It's very weird, there's food and you can find hotels and there's no people fleeing!

https://twitter.com/LezLuthor

https://www.patreon.com/LezLuTHOR
Keywords
hoaxrussiaukrainecrisisactorswagthedogfakewarrumorsofwar
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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