REVELATION 2:14 But I have a few things against thee, BECAUSE Thou Hast There Them { Rg Stair & James Rice } that hold the doctrine of Balaam, Who Taught Balac to Cast a Stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and To Commit Fornication. What a Profound Scripture to Describe The Spiritual Condition of The Past and Present Operation of the Overcomer Ministry Along with Many Others !!! REVELATION 2:16 REPENT; or else I Will Come unto Thee Quickly, and will Fight Against Them With The SWORD of MY MOUTH. 17 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches;

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio https://rumble.com/c/c-382445













