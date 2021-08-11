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TENNESSEE: Your Tyrant Gov Unilaterally Signed A Nazi Executive Order
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542 views • August 11, 2021
Who Gives the Power To Tyrants To Control Our Lives, &o Commit Atrocities?
The ordinary residents/citizens who grant their consent by being silent, and do nothing. Links are below.
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Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
The ordinary residents/citizens who grant their consent by being silent, and do nothing. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/p...
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Tennes...
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
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