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Tedros, Governor General of WHO, confirms the Boosters Kill Children
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14 views • December 23, 2021
Tedros, Governor General of WHO confirms the Boosters Kills Children
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Please share this video with everyone you know, especially if they have children. You may save lives.
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Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528 (brand new channel this week)
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Link to featured video - https://brandnewtube.com/watch/who-director-some-countries-are-giving-boosters-to-kill-children_JWwMvQufuF4CorH.html
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