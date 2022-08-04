NIH & US BioSafety Labs Caught Conducting Illegal Studies

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
On today’s show, Dr Jane walks you through the latest Judicial Watch FOIA release of emails proving that numerous Level 1, 2, 3 and 4 biosafety labs INSIDE the US, in collaboration with the NIH, have been conducting illegal gain of function and human DNA manipulation studies, all with your tax payer dollars and Dr. Jane
digs deeper in the latest authorized C19 bioweapon shot, Novavax ,now that it is in circulation, and dispels the myth that its safer or that it is a traditional vaccine, all for a flu with a 99% recovery rate that has long burned down and Team Engima returns for part 2 of their report detailing how Moderna, a pharmaceutical company created by Fauci with your money, has free reign to use contaminated genetic material in their shots. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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