DR TED NOEL - MASKS DON'T WORK

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Canadian Overlanders
Thanks to Vanessa Beeley for this find
Doctor Ted Noel, an anesthesiologist with 36 years experience wearing masks in operating rooms explains why masks don't work
The Great American mask hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt_Xz...