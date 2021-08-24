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DR TED NOEL - MASKS DON'T WORK
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211 views • August 24, 2021
FEoverland

Canadian Overlanders


Thanks to Vanessa Beeley for this find
Doctor Ted Noel, an anesthesiologist with 36 years experience wearing masks in operating rooms explains why masks don't work

The Great American mask hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt_Xz...
Keywords
hoaxmaskcovid-19scamdemicdo not work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy