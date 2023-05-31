© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If God made the reptilians to eat humans and live covertly among us, is it wrong to expose them?
Keep this channel on the air:
http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
or:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
908. Is Exposing the Reptilians Wrong? (5-30-23)
Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,