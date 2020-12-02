Lawyers Petition for New Anthrax Investigation

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38676
David Meiswinkle and Mick Harrison of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry join James to discuss their petition to Congress for a redress of grievances related to government misconduct in the investigation of the 2001 anthrax attacks.