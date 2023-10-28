Create New Account
New Speaker in the House: Mike Johnson; Dear HHS Where Are The 85,000 Missing Children? 10/27/23
Weekly News Report- Republicans finally rallied behind a new speaker of the house, choosing Mike Johnson. Who is Mike? Is he the champion of freedom that many Conservatives hope or will he turn out to be a mild thorn in the side of the Democrats without actually getting anything done? Israel is leveling parts of Gaza as concerns grow of a possible wider conflict. US lawmakers want to send billions to Israel as many decry what they see as an excessive use of force. Senators Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn grill a representative from HHS with Blackburn proclaiming to the official- "You Don't Give A Ripping Flip About Where The 85,000 Missing Children Are". All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/new-speaker-in-the-house/


Read More:


Keywords
hhsspeaker of the housejosh hawleymike johnsonmarsha blackburn

