Contentions & Strivings about the Law

December 16th, 2018

In this message, Pastor Dean addresses the issue of Rob Skiba and his Torah groupies' false accusations of “antinomianism” because we don’t believe (according to the New Testament) that we are under the ceremonial/rituals of the law of Moses. Rob Skiba also called Pastor Dean “a lunatic pastor” for believing exactly what great Christian leaders like John Wesley and Charles Finney believed about moral law versus ceremonial law.





“But avoid foolish questions, and genealogies, and contentions, and strivings about the law; for they are unprofitable and vain. A man that is an heretic after the first and second admonition reject; Knowing that he that is such is subverted, and sinneth, being condemned of himself.” - Titus 3:9-11