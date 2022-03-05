Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Medical Errors Now 3rd Leading Cause of US Deaths? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.07.16)

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The show's title is: "Researchers: Medical errors now third leading cause of death in United States"
BUT!! Are they errors? Dr Daniels examines the disinformation that leads 880,000 Americans to die from their medical therapy. Tune In Think Happens
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