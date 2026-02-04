BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Florida Creatures Female Folk Version - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
Florida Creatures
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement Lyrics, Video Production, and AI Voice/Music

verse
The way bluebirds flock, to the pepper trees in the spring

The way sea turtles hatch in the nest, then scurry to the sea

The way peacocks spread their feathers so majestically

The way dragonflies maneuver effortlessly



verse
The way Iguanas fall out of trees, in cold winter weather

The way fiddler crabs are always sparring, with each other

The way the Kingfisher hovers, then dives in with no fear

The way monarchs migrate, through Gainesville every year



Chorus

My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy

It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing

From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between

Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see



verse
The way mullet leap for joy in the brackish waterways

The way the little anoles flash their red dewlaps to scare me away

The way lovebugs get together fly around and make a big scene

The way manatees love to gather and winter in Blue Springs


verse
The way wild horses frolic, on the Payne's Prairie preserve

The way dolphins & manatees go to the canals to give birth

The way pelicans float in the air, in formation at the beach

The way the anhinga swims under water, looking for a fish to eat



Chorus

My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy

It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing

From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between

Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see



Bridge

I heard flamingos are back in Florida, I sure do hope they stay

I could use a little adventure, got my camera, I'm on my way.......


Chorus
My favorite thing about Florida, is not so touristy

It's watching Florida Creatures, live and do their thing

From the panhandle to the keys, and everywhere in between

Go get outside in Florida, and see, what you can see


From the panhandle to the keys, And everywhere in between

Go get outside in Florida, and see, what YOU can see

Keywords
floridaaiflorida wildlifeflorida animals
