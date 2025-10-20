TSUNAMI OF TRUTH: Genetic Warfare, Obama's Arrest & The Final Battle for America

In this explosive episode of the Tsunami of Truth, Christi Allen uncovers a plot darker and more targeted than anyone imagined: Virus 12, a genetically engineered pathogen designed to attack the descendants of America’s Founding Fathers. This isn’t just biological warfare—it’s a targeted genetic strike against the bloodlines of the Revolution.





But that’s only the beginning. Declassified memos now trace a decade of orchestrated treason directly to Barack Obama’s desk. He didn’t just know—he authorized it. Now, he faces espionage and conspiracy charges carrying potential life sentences.





This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a battle cry. The final war isn’t left vs. right. It’s the treasury vs. tyranny, the Constitution vs. the cartel, patriots vs. parasites.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.





