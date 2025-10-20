BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TSUNAMI OF TRUTH: Genetic Warfare, Obama's Arrest & The Final Battle for America
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
87 followers
1
104 views • 24 hours ago

In this explosive episode of the Tsunami of Truth, Christi Allen uncovers a plot darker and more targeted than anyone imagined: Virus 12, a genetically engineered pathogen designed to attack the descendants of America’s Founding Fathers. This isn’t just biological warfare—it’s a targeted genetic strike against the bloodlines of the Revolution.


But that’s only the beginning. Declassified memos now trace a decade of orchestrated treason directly to Barack Obama’s desk. He didn’t just know—he authorized it. Now, he faces espionage and conspiracy charges carrying potential life sentences.


This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a battle cry. The final war isn’t left vs. right. It’s the treasury vs. tyranny, the Constitution vs. the cartel, patriots vs. parasites.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Keywords
constitutionobama treasonglobal financial resetkristy allentargeted bioweapontsunami of truthvirus 12founding fathers bloodlinegenetic attackdeclassified memosespionage chargestyranny vs treasurypatriot war
