THE BRAIN IS THE BATTLEFIELD OF THE FUTURE – DR. JAMES GIORDANO - MWI Staff | 10.29.18

In this video, Dr. James Giordano speaks to United States Military Academy cadets and faculty about the human brain and the future of war. Giordano is Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program and Scholar-in-Residence in the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics at Georgetown University. Recent history has seen substantial advancements in neuroscience and neurotechnology, Giordano explains. These advancements are almost certain to impact the wars are fought in the future. In many ways, the brain might even become part of the battlespace.
https://mwi.usma.edu/mwi-video-brain-battlefield-future-dr-james-giordano/
