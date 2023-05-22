BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X NOW IN VIEW SEEN ON SOUTH TEXAS SKYCAMS / 2.6 QUAKE NW OHIO-I FELT IT / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





May 20, 2023





I CAUGHT BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X NOW IN VIEW SEEN ON SOUTH TEXAS SKYCAMERAS-TIMELAPSE/PLUS 1 OF 2 OF THE LARGE BODIES NOT APART OF THE PLANET X SYSTEM IN NORTH EAST TEXAS/2.6 EARTHQUAKE HIT IN NW OHIO NEAR TOLEDO OHIO-I FELT IT SHAKE MY BEDROOM WALL+BED ( WE DON'T GET QUAKES- WARNING SIGN NEW MADRID FAULTLINE IS WAKING UP THE CLOSER PLANET X-THE DESTROYER-THE FIERY RED DRAGON GETS TO EARTH/ MASSIVE 7.7-8.0 QUAKE HITS NEW CALEDONIA 1-2 DAYS AGO CAUSING 2-3 TSUNAMIS ( THE DESTROYER IS COMING) / BLOOD RED SKIES FROM RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM PLANET X/ SERIOUS HELP NEEDED FOR FRIEND WITH CANCER/ READ ALL NOTES BELOW. Today is now 5/20/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see breaking news first off a 2.6+ size quake hit yesterday in northwest Ohio where I lived tears ago walbridge ohio. It shook where I live as I felt my wall and bed shake hard really fast and got confirmation a quake hit my area 10 minutes from toledo ohio. As we don't get quakes here as its a sign of the new Madrid fault line awaking as biblical wormwood / planet x gets closer... As also all the radiation coming in is not only sickening all of humans with radiation but to its soaking in the core of earth causing the core to swell pushing lava/magma/gases/creatures and bugs upwards meaning more quakes and bigger ones will hit and more volcanoes will blow as we're now in crustal displacement mode especially since they leaked out earths core stopped and is reversing. As that is due only to an outside source meaning planet x as earths going into a soon pole shift mode. It's not good!!!! You'll see what I believe is biblical wormwood / planet x seen clearly on southeast Texas sky cameras caught by Me also southwest cams caught the Red monster between days of 5/15 and 5/16/23... Also you'll see what I feel is 1 of the 2 massive extra planet bodies that also invaded earths solar system. You'll see it sitting dark kind of massive and large on the northeast horizon also on Texas sky cameras....you will see red skies I believe near the middle east seen nights ago, as skies and waters are turning blood red worldwide due to iron oxide dust falling from planet x as occured during the 10 biblical plagues.. Also breaking news from 1-2 days ago after a massive 7.7-8.0 quake hit near new Caledonia down by South east Asia it caused 2-3 tsunamis in surrounding regions. As planet x comes closer expect more climate and geological/political and spiritual chaos.... Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. I'll leave links for anyone who wants to donate to cassidys cancer fund below to anyone who can and who wants to help my friend out. I would though I am poor broke so others who wanna help him I know he'd appreciate it....That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited video footage BELOW-

SR Sowrov-81/ red skies- • Red Sky in the Ev... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfmU4VrHZCE&t=0s

Cassidys links if want to donate to cancer fund-

Link 1- https://gofund.me/660dfb68

Link 2- https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cassidyBlazeu

Link 3- https://cash.app/$CuriousCassidy

Link 4- https://account.venmo.com/u/Cassidy-Mclaughlin-71678





