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UK: "Apocalyptic Bird Flu" Jumps to Humans as Authorities Cull Millions of Birds
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141 views • January 08, 2022
Zoonotic transmission of an "apocalyptic bird flu," H5N1, has been reported in the UK, boasting a 50+% fatality rate for humans. However, digging deeper reveals that the asymptomatic "patient zero" was tested "constantly" until returning the result (false positive?) that authorities need to justify the ongoing culling of tens of millions of birds and claim that YOU cannot be allowed to raise your own animals to feed your family. Meanwhile, Australian grocers are rationing meat as asymptomatic workers are kept from work, resulting in abattoirs shutting down in Australia. How long will this test fraud scamdemic be allowed to continue? Until we stop it.
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FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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