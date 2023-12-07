There's a difference between fantasy and reality. There is an appropriate time and place for fantasy. That time and place is called ... childhood. My superpower is my rejection of all religions. Religion, by definition, precludes debate. You can't improve or fix anything without debate. And people (all people) use their religion (of which there is an endless variety) as a way to avoid debate, empower fantasy and avoid accountability.
