On Your BELLY (External source of the Fetus ) U will Walk and conduct Your Way.This EXPLAINS So MUCH

www.kleckfiles.com/?241022-01

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/D0Z14PpfDLg

We are told in Proverbs 5 Pro 5:3 ForH3588 the lipsH8193 of a strange womanH2114 dropH5197 as an honeycomb,H5317 and her mouthH2441 is smootherH2509 than oil:H4480 H8081

Pro 5:4 But her endH319 is bitterH4751 as wormwood,H3939 sharpH2299 as a twoedgedH6310 sword.H2719

Pro 5:5 Her feetH7272 go downH3381 to death;H4194 her stepsH6806 take holdH8551 on hell.H7585