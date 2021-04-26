Communist China Is the Worst Among the World’s Persecutors

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On April 22, 2021, CBN News invited Mr. Tony Perkins, the Vice Chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (UCIRF) to comment on the release of the UCIRF 2021 Annual Report and on communist China’s human right situation.