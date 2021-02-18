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REIMAGINING FEUDALISM: Mark Zuckerberg expresses concern about mRNA vaccine while he censors users
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51 views • February 18, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg expresses concern about the mRNA vaccine in a leaked video released by Project Veritas. On the same day he put out a discussion with Dr. Fauci on the vaccine where he seems to be less than convinced. Meanwhile he exposes Facebook users to dire censorship if they express the same reservations.
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