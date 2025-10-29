Venezuela Calls In Hired Soliders As U.S. Blows Up Another "Narco Terror Boat"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. forces have blown up another Narco Terror boat as venezeula braces for what appears to be an imminent invasion.
Plus today's top stories with Rick Walker:
* Group holds news conference to oppose Canada's M.A.I.D. program
* Trump Tariffs still creating havoc
* Blue Jays and Dodges Face Off again!
Please support our journalism by donating to;
http://www.freedomreporters.com
#news, #politics,