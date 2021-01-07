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The Most Censored Videos of 2020 -- theHighwire.com
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89 views • January 07, 2021
The Most Censored Videos of 2020
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-most-censored-videos-of-2020/
Follow and/or support The Highwire at https://thehighwire.com/
Enduring unprecedented censorship, landmark legal wins, and record growth, Del highlights our top censored videos of 2020, and reminds us why, as we launch into 2021, we are winning.
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-most-censored-videos-of-2020/
Follow and/or support The Highwire at https://thehighwire.com/
Enduring unprecedented censorship, landmark legal wins, and record growth, Del highlights our top censored videos of 2020, and reminds us why, as we launch into 2021, we are winning.
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