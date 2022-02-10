BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glenn Beck/Stephen Soukup on Build Back Broke--How Biden’s Great Reset Will FORCE You into Compliance
Donald Baker 65
Donald Baker 65
111 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
841 views • February 10, 2022
Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are back to work selling the "Build Back Better" agenda — which is really the U.S. policy to fast-track the fascist ideas behind something much bigger: the Great Reset. Build Back Better is the public American face of something that’s already happening internationally behind closed doors. Glenn exposes the government's collusion with big corporations, banks, and financial institutions. You didn’t vote for it, but it’s happening regardless, and Glenn brings the documents that reveal how the system is being built to directly impact YOUR PERSONAL finances. Glenn talks to Stephen Soukup, author of “The Dictatorship of Woke Capital,” who has spent years investigating why U.S. companies suddenly went woke. The elites in Davos spotted a trend, and they’ve been infiltrating ever since. All they need is one more serious crisis to bring it all home.
Keywords
americacollusionuswokecompaniescorporationsfinancialelitescapitaldictatorshipbanksfascistdavosinstitutionsesggreat resetbuild back betterstephen soukup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy