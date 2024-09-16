BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yemeni Armed Forces scenes of their hypersonic ballistic missile launch that targeted Tel Aviv
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 7 months ago

Yemeni Armed Forces release scenes of their ballistic missile launch that targeted Tel Aviv.

"Scenes of the launch of the hypersonic ballistic missile 'Palestine 2' at a military target in occupied Yaffa 'Tel Aviv' with its specifications."

Adding: 

Yemen: Yemeni Armed Forces: The moment of launching the hypersonic "Palestine 2" missile, which was fired at a military target near Tel Aviv

The specifications of the "Palestine 2" missile are as follows:

-  Hypersonic missile

-  2,150 kilometers

-  Two-stage solid fuel

-  Features stealth capabilities

-  Reaches speeds of up to Mach 16

- Highly maneuverable, surpassing the capabilities of the world's most advanced air defense systems, including the Iron Dome.

Yesterday, I showed a different video of their ballistic missile strike. Cynthia

Adding:

Tensions Rise in Israeli Security Cabinet as Netanyahu Seeks Gallant Dismissal.

Significant concerns have emerged within Israel's security cabinet regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Netanyahu, who is reportedly preparing for potential conflict on Israel's northern front, faces opposition from Gallant, who has expressed reservations about such military action.

According to Maariv, leaders of the ruling coalition have given Netanyahu the go-ahead to bring former Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar into the government as Gallant's replacement. Sa'ar, while respected in Israeli political circles, is relatively unknown on the global stage.

Haaretz, quoting a European diplomat, reports that Gallant is seen as the last remaining voice of trust within Netanyahu's administration, especially after the departures of former officials Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. Gallant is also said to be wary of the unpredictable nature of a potential conflict with Lebanon, noting that once war begins, it is impossible to predict how quickly it might end.

Israeli Channel 13 says that Netenyahu has led a campaign, claiming that Gallant has opposed the war in the North in order to prepare for his Dismissal. 




Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy