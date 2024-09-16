Yemeni Armed Forces scenes of their hypersonic ballistic missile launch that targeted Tel Aviv

Yemeni Armed Forces release scenes of their ballistic missile launch that targeted Tel Aviv.

"Scenes of the launch of the hypersonic ballistic missile 'Palestine 2' at a military target in occupied Yaffa 'Tel Aviv' with its specifications."

Adding:

Yemen: Yemeni Armed Forces: The moment of launching the hypersonic "Palestine 2" missile, which was fired at a military target near Tel Aviv

The specifications of the "Palestine 2" missile are as follows:

- Hypersonic missile

- 2,150 kilometers

- Two-stage solid fuel

- Features stealth capabilities

- Reaches speeds of up to Mach 16

- Highly maneuverable, surpassing the capabilities of the world's most advanced air defense systems, including the Iron Dome.

Yesterday, I showed a different video of their ballistic missile strike. Cynthia

Adding:

Tensions Rise in Israeli Security Cabinet as Netanyahu Seeks Gallant Dismissal.

Significant concerns have emerged within Israel's security cabinet regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Netanyahu, who is reportedly preparing for potential conflict on Israel's northern front, faces opposition from Gallant, who has expressed reservations about such military action.

According to Maariv, leaders of the ruling coalition have given Netanyahu the go-ahead to bring former Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar into the government as Gallant's replacement. Sa'ar, while respected in Israeli political circles, is relatively unknown on the global stage.

Haaretz, quoting a European diplomat, reports that Gallant is seen as the last remaining voice of trust within Netanyahu's administration, especially after the departures of former officials Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. Gallant is also said to be wary of the unpredictable nature of a potential conflict with Lebanon, noting that once war begins, it is impossible to predict how quickly it might end.

Israeli Channel 13 says that Netenyahu has led a campaign, claiming that Gallant has opposed the war in the North in order to prepare for his Dismissal.







