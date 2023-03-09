Imminence or Observable Signs?

When I watch other eschatologists report the increasing signs and news events occurring every day, I wonder why they don't explain things better. The problem is they rarely interpret the signs in light of Bible verses. Why? The Bible is replete with events and signs that must precede Yeshua's return. Why won't these scholars cite the evidence and explain what's happening? Without proper insights, followers will lose hope. What's blocking pundits is the supposed Doctrine of Imminence, that NOTHING needs to occur before the Pre-Tribulation Rapture. Let's examine the problem.Dr. Michael Heiser video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA6Vcuas5-g

