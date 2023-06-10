Create New Account
WARNING Do Not Buy METHYLENE BLUE Powder That Is in PLASTIC Packaging!
WARNING Do Not Buy METHYLENE BLUE Powder That Is in PLASTIC Packaging!


I usually recommend that people buy Methylene Blue powder to make their own Methylene Blue 1% solution & one thing I need to make you all aware of is why you should always avoid Methylene Blue powder that is being sold in plastic packaging.


If you want to find out the reasons as to why make sure to watch this video "WARNING. Do Not Buy Methylene Blue Powder That Is in Plastic Packaging" from start to finish.


