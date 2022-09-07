New restrictions on doctors are a DOORWAY to control us ALL

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Glenn Beck
Sep 6, 2022 California lawmakers recently pushed forward a bill that will punish doctors and other medical professionals for spreading allegedly false information about COVID treatments. But this story isn’t about COVID misinformation, Glenn says. This story is about the ‘doorway’ far-left politicians are building that will allow them — and our huge, federal government — to determine what is true and what is not. And the more they successfully do this, Glenn explains, the more peril we ALL are in…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sG31Aqk2094