X22 REPORT Ep. 2990a - Fuel Prices On the Move, [CB] Panics Over People Owning Digital Assets

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2990a - Feb. 6, 2023
Fuel Prices On the Move, [CB] Panics Over People Owning Digital AssetsThe Scottish power admitted that 71 windmills are being powered by fossil fuels. The GND is falling apart. The fake news is getting ahead of the story of why fuel prices are moving up again. The [CB] is now panicking over digital currency, they want to know who has it.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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