X22 REPORT Ep. 2990a - Fuel Prices On the Move, [CB] Panics Over People Owning Digital Assets

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2990a - Feb. 6, 2023

Fuel Prices On the Move, [CB] Panics Over People Owning Digital AssetsThe Scottish power admitted that 71 windmills are being powered by fossil fuels. The GND is falling apart. The fake news is getting ahead of the story of why fuel prices are moving up again. The [CB] is now panicking over digital currency, they want to know who has it.

