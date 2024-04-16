The differences between the Church and Israel.

2Thess lesson #72; Jesus told HIS apostles to begin HIS church in Matthew 16. This was a new calling just as the indwelling if the Trinity, the Believer priesthood and the body and bride of Christ all were new for the Church age. Israel and the Church are wo different dispensations under the one true GOD. Christ is the cornerstone bringing us all together.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.