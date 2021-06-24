Fauci Was the Principal Person Who Blocked Hydroxychloroquine

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6/18/2021 Peter Navarro: Early data shows anti-Malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine was effective at reducing COVID fatalities. The ineptitude of NIH Director Anthony Fauci combined with Fauci’s grudge against Donald Trump must be exposed.