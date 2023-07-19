BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Geoengineering Is Poisoning Planet: Graphene Found In Rainwater & Wildfires WEAPONIZED
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • July 19, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 18, 2023


Global elites are playing God and are trying to control the weather.

Dane Wigington, Executive Producer of the climate engineering documentary, "The Dimming", joins Stew to talk about weather warfare.

According to the media, the world is getting warmer and warmer by the day, and we’re supposedly in the midst of a deadly summer heat wave.

However, Dane Wigington has seen that his own home’s solar power uptake has declined dramatically, and that the forests in the vicinity of his home have declined sharply.

Dane believes he knows the culprit: Global dimming.

Dane’s work has led him to the release, two years ago, of “The Dimming,” a groundbreaking geo-engineering documentary about the plan to slowly starve our planet of sunlight.

Central bankers are ultimately the ones responsible for attempting to block out the sun.

These climate engineering programs have been in operation for over 75 years.

Too many people think the government would ask our permission before they enact these programs and that is simply ignorant.

There is nothing benevolent about these programs.

This is the weaponization of the weather and the earth is being greatly damaged.

This weather engineering weapon is being used to target specific regions with droughts and flash flooding.

Entire populations are being decimated without ever knowing they are actually under attack.

There is also a technology using radio frequency transmissions to control hurricanes and steer them into densely populated areas.

Climate engineering is also the single largest contributing factor to the sudden outbreak of wildfires.

By incinerating forests globalists believe they can block out the sun’s rays and cool the planet.

For more information on Dane’s work go to https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30sy88-geoengineering-is-poisoning-planet-graphene-found-in-rainwater-and-wildfire.html


Keywords
geoengineeringglobalistselitesglobal dimmingdane wigingtonblocking the sunwildfiresweaponizedcentral bankersrainwatergrapheneradio frequency transmissionsstew peterspoisoning the planetcontrolling the weatherplaying goddestroying the earthstarve the planet of sunlightsteering hurricanesincinerating forests
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy