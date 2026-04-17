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Agenda 2030's Dirty Secret & Why Pesticides Are the KEY w/ Kim Bright
Man in America
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In this interview, I sit down with nutritionist and Bright Core Nutrition founder Kim Bright to expose what Agenda 2030 has actually done to our food supply and why the attack isn't just on our bodies, but on our minds. We break down why pesticide use has nearly doubled since 1990, why glyphosate is a distraction while far more toxic chemicals go unchallenged, and what the 373% spike in early-onset dementia among 30 to 44-year-olds is really telling us. Kim reveals how your gut is the true frontline of this war and how a centuries-old fermented food can completely degrade one of the world's most dangerous pesticides within nine days. This isn't random. There is an agenda. And there is something you can do about it. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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