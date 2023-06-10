Bacopa 🇮🇳 The Ayurvedic Adaptogenic herb that takes time...

Bacopa is another historical Adaptogenic herb, it has been used in India as a form of Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. The primary value I see in Bacopa for Biohackers is that, unlike other adaptogenic Nootropics, it works on cognition. Bacopa improves overall intelligence, reduces anxiety, aids the ability to concentrate, enhances memory, and since it's a neurotransmitter assister, motor learning plasticity.However, you need to make a long-term commitment to it for true cognitive enhancement.





https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/330-bacopa-monniera-brahmi

