MMA Fighting as Hero's Journey. Conversation with Anthony Zender Pro MMA Fighter and U.S. Marine
Published 20 hours ago

This is the 4th Episode of the Spirit Warrior Wisdom Podcast, where we talk about how military strategy and Martial Arts philosophy can be used in pro social ways to build and guide our civilization toward enlightenment.

In this episode, Coach Arriale has a conversation with Anthony Zender, Former U.S. Marine and Pro MMA Fighter. We discuss how MMA fighting is a form of the Hero's Journey. We also discuss super soldiers, and Anthony's experiences as super soldier.


Anthony Zender's book:

https://pageturner.us/bookstore/son-o...


