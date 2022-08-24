Deep State Vigilante - Ammon Bundy

Ammon Bundy is an independent Gubernatorial candidate for the state of Idaho. Mr. Bundy has made headlines in recent years specifically from the Bundy family standoff with the Bureau of Land Management in 2014, the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge incident in 2016, and recently with the Baby Cyrus medical kidnapping case.

See more about Ammon and what he stands for at https://www.votebundy.com/

Media and videos https://www.votebundy.com/media/videos/

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