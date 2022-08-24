Deep State Vigilante - Ammon Bundy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ammon Bundy is an independent Gubernatorial candidate for the state of Idaho. Mr. Bundy has made headlines in recent years specifically from the Bundy family standoff with the Bureau of Land Management in 2014, the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge incident in 2016, and recently with the Baby Cyrus medical kidnapping case.
See more about Ammon and what he stands for at https://www.votebundy.com/
Media and videos https://www.votebundy.com/media/videos/
Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!
Follow us on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor