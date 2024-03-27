Create New Account
Jesse Watters · ALERT: Authorities have called off the Rescue Mission
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

Jesse Watters · ALERT: Authorities have called off the rescue mission in the cargo ship disaster in Baltimore, after hours of searching for survivors in the cold, dark water. All six missing people are presumed dead.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1772790163007017083?s=20

jesse wattersbaltimorebridge collapse

