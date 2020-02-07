Constitutional Conventions Coast to Coast Feb 7 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://zoom.us/j/7926352550
WEBSITE - UTP.Guide in construction please email us for information
Contact us by email here for information - [email protected]
Explanation in more depth in video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=zhNSXdge-R4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWbw0LT2QMM
UNIFY THE PEOPLE! WE THE PEOPLE! - CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTIONS! https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=zhNSXdge-R4 We would like to invite all groups...