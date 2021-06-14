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NWO's New Age & Hebrew Roots Judaism false doctrine groups cooperate with each other to deceive the End Times apostate churches
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106 views • June 14, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). The video is immovable evidence that all of the Illuminati disinformation famous loved popular wealthy Internet Christian ministries are related and interconnected and market each other’s occult esoteric witchcraft to their dumb religious Christian convert horde followers, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. The attached video shows that Pastor Daniel Duval, who is a New Ager who astral projects, is connected to NYSTV’s Jon Pounders and the fanatic feminist mason David Carrico, who are Hebrew Root movement Kabbalists though they make it look like they expose Kabbalah, and the Christian money-making business “soft disclosure” SkyWatchTV’s Josh Peck, who was a former New Ager that astral projected to talk to demon spirits just like Daniel Duval, and his SkyWatchTV host Derek Gilbert who is saying that it is safe to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it will not change your DNA genes. When you look at what they are all doing and saying from a criminal investigative deduction, they all link up like pieces of a puzzle that fit perfectly together with each other, and they all cooperate with each other to market each other, and they are all part of the same AntiChrist disinformation and false doctrine fake Christian media, who are trying frantically to cover up what we real Christians are exposing them by introducing their false information and false doctrines. They will use 90% truth that the real Christians share, and use 10% of their lies, which will destroy the religious Christian hordes who pay millions of dollars to them. A common underlying nature of these devil’s fake Christian ministries is that they all ask for donations, and they are all money-oriented, and they all sell books and sell God’s Word and sell God’s truth and anything else they can sell you, and they have amazing financial back up instead of being bankrupted and all their incomes cut off, and they are given publicity instead of being gang-stalked and receiving assassination attempts every day, and they receive support from the Illuminati Satanist pedophile cannibal witches’ cover up censorship groups like YouTube and Twitter who have removed all of the real Christians’ accounts and truth, and they do not have on their faces any oxidization stains from all the poisonings or warts from the fast-growing cancer frequency or loss of hair from all the CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes and rooms. They also do not restore the original Bible verses, but they pervert it, so they have huge numbers of followers of religious Christian convert hordes, and they do not all despise them. The person in the video talks about Carolyn Hamlett’s Illuminati handler and mind-controller witch Loren Grace as exposing witchcraft, but Loren Grace herself is a witch. After Carolyn Hamlett started realizing that Daniel Duval was a New Ager, Loren Grace immediately took over Carolyn Hamlett’s mind by making it look like she was exposing Daniel Duval and witchcraft, too. This is how these Satanist witches operate. Carolyn Hamlett is again under their control, and has stopped exposing their deep secrets, so their control is working. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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