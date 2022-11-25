The Betrayal of Mike Pence and the Downfall of the Culture

Even a short look around the world should provide cause for concern, but the sad reality is that behaviors contrary to God's law and plan for mankind are being normalized -- even by those who say they stand for life, faith, family, and freedom. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of InFocus as he provides incisive commentary on the insanity of the modern age. Watch as he unpacks the virtue signaling of former Vice President Mike Pence with respect to same sex marriage and in vitro fertilization, discusses some of the latest insights on the dynamics of the Great Reset, and shows the stunning lengths to which parents must go to restore common sense in their schools to out the lies of transgenderism.

