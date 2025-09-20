“The devil came here yesterday. Right here. And it still smells of sulfur.”

Hugo Chávez’s legendary 2006 speech at the UN shook the General Assembly and the world.

He called out U.S. imperialism, warned of a “world dictatorship,” and rejected regime-change wars disguised as democracy.

The speech received international praise due in part to the strong worldwide unpopularity of the policies of the George W. Bush Administration.

Here is his full speech on PDF:

https://www.un.org/webcast/ga/61/pdfs/venezuela-e.pdf