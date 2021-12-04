© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Herd Immunity No Longer Possible
Follow
0
Share
Report
1235 views • December 04, 2021
"Herd immunity is not a possibility" because the Delta variant "still infects vaccinated individuals".
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says there is "nothing the UK can do to stop the emergence of new variants".
Herd immunity through vaccination is no longer possible, but nature will equilibrate the situation over time until herd immunity is reached through exhausting the number of susceptible hosts, either through granting natural immunity to the infected, or death of the host. This was the obvious outcome from the moment we knew these vaccines were leaky. This was entirely preventable. We could have driven SARS-CoV-2 to extinction. They have engineered a permanent crisis. The vaccinated have become a decentralized global viral reservoir.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says there is "nothing the UK can do to stop the emergence of new variants".
Herd immunity through vaccination is no longer possible, but nature will equilibrate the situation over time until herd immunity is reached through exhausting the number of susceptible hosts, either through granting natural immunity to the infected, or death of the host. This was the obvious outcome from the moment we knew these vaccines were leaky. This was entirely preventable. We could have driven SARS-CoV-2 to extinction. They have engineered a permanent crisis. The vaccinated have become a decentralized global viral reservoir.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.