Rapture Type # 18 of 40, YaHUH's Constellations Show the Rapture Plainly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The scriptures tell us that YaHUH made the Constellations to give mankind his plan of salvation. The last four signs on the ecliptic, which is one-third of the constellations deal with the time of the great tribulation, or last 1260 days leading up to the second coming. The sign of the lamb that was slain turning into the raging bull is the open door in heaven, showing clearly the rapture event, and when it is to take place.