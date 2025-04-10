BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking News: Executive Orders for a Stronger America
The Lindell Report
The Lindell ReportCheckmark Icon
91 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 3 weeks ago

In this episode of The Mike Lindell Show, President Trump is speaking live from the Oval Office, addressing a series of executive orders aimed at strengthening various sectors of the nation. From shipbuilding to defense procurement, he outlines plans to enhance American maritime dominance and modernize military equipment acquisition.

The episode also covers the appointment of Mike Huckabee as the new ambassador to Israel and touches on significant infrastructure projects like the reopening of the Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan. Additionally, Trump discusses environmental concerns, including efforts to control invasive species in the Great Lakes.

The dialogue delves into deregulation, focusing on consumer markets and addressing illegal regulations, while unveiling strategies to boost the American economy through substantial private sector investments. The show concludes with a discussion on international relations and trade negotiations, shedding light on future plans regarding China and tariffs.

Keywords
donald trumptariffsmike lindelllindelltv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy