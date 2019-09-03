© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes - Sundar Pichai Questioned in Congress by Jim Jordan
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • September 03, 2019
Jim Jordan questions a sworn in Sundar Pichai, Google CEO in front of the Congressional Judiciary Committee on December 11, 2018.
Jordan questions Pichai on an email sent on the day after the election by Eliana Murillo, Google's former head of multicultural marketing, that discusses how Google slanted the election in Florida and Texas to get the Latino vote out.
When asked if Miss Murillo did good work, Pichai lied and contradicted his own email evidence praising her work.
"Why did Google configure its features and pay for rides to the polls to get out the Latino vote only in key States?," asks Jordan. Sundar Pichai praised Eliana Murillo on her work in the 4 page email chain the day after the election, claims that is not accurate, and that Google did no activity that Jordan read from the email. Sundar directly and under oath claims Google did not push out the vote in a partisan way. In the email, Marillo said "Even Sundar gave our effort a shout out."
'Don't Be Evil' used to be Google's trademark slogan. It should be 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes.'
Jordan questions Pichai on an email sent on the day after the election by Eliana Murillo, Google's former head of multicultural marketing, that discusses how Google slanted the election in Florida and Texas to get the Latino vote out.
When asked if Miss Murillo did good work, Pichai lied and contradicted his own email evidence praising her work.
"Why did Google configure its features and pay for rides to the polls to get out the Latino vote only in key States?," asks Jordan. Sundar Pichai praised Eliana Murillo on her work in the 4 page email chain the day after the election, claims that is not accurate, and that Google did no activity that Jordan read from the email. Sundar directly and under oath claims Google did not push out the vote in a partisan way. In the email, Marillo said "Even Sundar gave our effort a shout out."
'Don't Be Evil' used to be Google's trademark slogan. It should be 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.