Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes - Sundar Pichai Questioned in Congress by Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan questions a sworn in Sundar Pichai, Google CEO in front of the Congressional Judiciary Committee on December 11, 2018.

Jordan questions Pichai on an email sent on the day after the election by Eliana Murillo, Google's former head of multicultural marketing, that discusses how Google slanted the election in Florida and Texas to get the Latino vote out.

When asked if Miss Murillo did good work, Pichai lied and contradicted his own email evidence praising her work.

"Why did Google configure its features and pay for rides to the polls to get out the Latino vote only in key States?," asks Jordan. Sundar Pichai praised Eliana Murillo on her work in the 4 page email chain the day after the election, claims that is not accurate, and that Google did no activity that Jordan read from the email. Sundar directly and under oath claims Google did not push out the vote in a partisan way. In the email, Marillo said "Even Sundar gave our effort a shout out."



'Don't Be Evil' used to be Google's trademark slogan. It should be 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes.'