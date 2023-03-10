https://gettr.com/post/p2ap8ps289e

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Attorney Mark McCloskey: The US is now in the woke movement, removing more and more individual rights, removing family, removing religion, just like what the communist government does. The communist government wants nothing superior to it and thus makes itself the sole parent and god of its people. It removes people’s common sense of morality and good and evil so that it can get them to believe anything it wants to.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 律师马克·麦克洛斯基：美国正在进行所谓的觉醒运动，正在剥夺越来越多的个人权利，消灭家庭，消灭宗教，就像共产主义政府所做的。共产主义政府不希望有任何东西凌驾于其上，所以要成为人民的唯一家长和上帝。它消除了人民的道德常识和善恶常识，这样才能让他们相信任何它想让他们相信的东西。





